Justin Rose of England named 2021 recipient of the PGA Tour's Payne Stewart Award

Florida Times-Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Rose has been named the 24th recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, given annually to the PGA Tour player who best exemplifies Stewart's examples of character, charity and sportsmanship. Stewart, a World Golf Hall of Fame member who won 11 Tour titles and three majors, died in a plane...

