Ferriabough Bolling: This is not the time to let down our guard on COVID
We’re all navigating this pandemic together — from the average person wondering what to do to the scientists studying the coronavirus variants as it mutates. And just as our scientists are questioning some unexpected viral events post-vaccine, ordinary citizens are also questioning things. So far here in Boston and Massachusetts, we are making the right decisions in order to combat the virus and that’s a good thing. It’s important to keep the information flowing so people don’t feel they’re being kept in the dark.www.bostonherald.com
Comments / 1