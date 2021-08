UPDATE: Sporting Kansas City get a late goal to equalize and earn a 1-1 draw against the Timbers. The Portland Timbers are coming off what could be described as one of the worst losses in team history and will have little time to recoup as they face a midweek test against the No. 1 team out west in Sporting Kansas City. This match kicks off at on Wednesday, August 18, at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.