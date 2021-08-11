Cancel
Driver tries to flee traffic stop, hits building in Clearwater; 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

By Beth Rousseau
wfla.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is facing charges after he tried to flee a traffic stop and crashed into a building, killing a 28-year-old woman in his vehicle. The Clearwater Police Department an officer tried to stop the driver, 36-year-old Pedro L. Castro in the area of Court Street and Missouri Avenue. Police said he made a U-Turn, then started heading the wrong way on Chestnut Street. He had to swerve to avoid hitting a vehicle, which caused him to lose control of the SUV and hit a building.

