On The Market: More than 3,700 square feet of living space in this Rockford home

Description: This all-brick two-story home comes with three full bedrooms and three bathrooms. There's hardwood throughout the living room, dining room, hallway and two of the bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated to include stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, a black quartz countertop and a Mexican terracotta-style floor. The main bedroom comes equipped with a walk-in closet and a bathroom that features a whirlpool tub and a step-in shower. The 3,780-square-foot home also features a bonus office along with a heated garage.