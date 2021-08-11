Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

News Brief: Budget Framework, Cuomo Resignation, Delta Variant

By Noel King
kasu.org
 8 days ago

The Senate approves a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint. New York's lieutenant governor will take over after Gov. Cuomo's steps down. More than 93% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases involve the delta variant. Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First. NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be...

www.kasu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Politicsweaa.org

WEAA News Spoke with a NYS County Executive on Cuomo's Resignation

The Morgan News Hour caught up with a County Executive in New York State who shared his opinions on Governor Cuomo Resigning and his thoughts on the Lt Governor Hocul taking over. Chris Moss is the County Executive in Chemung County who happens to be a Republican and the first...
Healthbronxnet.org

OPEN BXRx Tuesday:Delta variant, Andrew Cuomo & Much More!

As COVID-19 cases increase due to the Delta variant, nurses ramp up for another surge of patients at already short-staffed hospitals. Traveling nurse, Nurse Nare shares her thoughts from the frontlines. Then, in a 165-page report Attorney General, Letitia James has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law. What’s next? We’ll discuss this & more with Assemblymember, Kenny Burgos. After that, The Department of Sanitation’s voluntary curbside composting program for food scraps and yard trimmings returns this month. Learn about the importance of composting and recycling your food scraps up next. And, we’ll learn how iD Studio theater supports artists & the community through their summer programming & BRONXWAY: ¡A Bailar! events in our borough.
New York City, NYinsidernj.com

Cuomo Resigns

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he will resign, effective in 14 days. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he is “stepping aside” from his office. Cuomo called the impeachment investigation into him “politically motivated” — but added that he was stepping down because he would “never...
U.S. Politicstribuneledgernews.com

News briefs

WASHINGTON — A 90-day intelligence review into the origins of COVID-19 ordered by President Joe Biden is expected to end largely where it began, without high confidence in how the coronavirus first emerged, government officials told McClatchy. Biden will receive a classified briefing in the last week of August on...
Albany, NYwamc.org

On Eve Of Change In Albany, Former Gov. Paterson Discusses Hochul, Cuomo, Spitzer, And The Legislature

A New York state Governor forced to resign because of his personal conduct. A lieutenant governor suddenly thrust into leadership. Certainly, that’s where Democrat Kathy Hochul finds herself in mid-August, but David Paterson had a similar experience in March 2008. Paterson had gone from Senate Minority Leader to Eliot Spitzer’s running mate in 2006 to governor just two years later, at a moment when Andrew Cuomo was still attorney general. And at another pivotal time in state government history, Paterson spoke with WAMC Tuesday.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

In-Depth: NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd on Cuomo resignation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is going In-Depth on the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. NBC News Political Director and Moderator of Meet the Press Chuck Todd joined News10NBC Anchor Brett Davidsen for an interview after the news broke Tuesday afternoon that Gov. Cuomo will resign, effective in 14 days.
Public Healthkasu.org

Biden Spars Against Anti-Mask Republican Governors

Axios’ Margaret Talev and Politico’s Maya King discuss the politics of mask and vaccine mandates and what to read into the latest census numbers. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
New York City, NYpix11.com

Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to 10 people in his last days in office. Cuomo has issued pardons and clemencies on several occasions in recent years, with many of the pardons going to immigrants facing deportation, where a pardon could be beneficial to their attempts to be allowed to remain in the country.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker renews push for recalling officials in New York

The scandals and controversies facing outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leading one state lawmaker to renew his call for a statewide recall mechanism in New York. The provision, through a constitutional amendment, would allow electors to recall elected officials and remove them from office. If approved, the measure would provide another leverage point of removing an elected official.
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Andrew Cuomo Arrested By The Military?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arrested by the military. There is no evidence that Cuomo has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. Fact Check:. Cuomo on Aug. 10 announced he...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy