News Brief: Budget Framework, Cuomo Resignation, Delta Variant

As COVID-19 cases increase due to the Delta variant, nurses ramp up for another surge of patients at already short-staffed hospitals. Traveling nurse, Nurse Nare shares her thoughts from the frontlines. Then, in a 165-page report Attorney General, Letitia James has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law. What’s next? We’ll discuss this & more with Assemblymember, Kenny Burgos. After that, The Department of Sanitation’s voluntary curbside composting program for food scraps and yard trimmings returns this month. Learn about the importance of composting and recycling your food scraps up next. And, we’ll learn how iD Studio theater supports artists & the community through their summer programming & BRONXWAY: ¡A Bailar! events in our borough.