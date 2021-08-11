Ohio Fairness Act needed to halt discrimination against LGBTQ community, protect individual rights: Brett Hillyer

Con jobs: Ohio’s unemployment system has been beset by fraudulent claims during the coronavirus pandemic. But many Ohioans have been reporting a different kind scam: account takeovers, where thieves gain access to legitimate accounts and change bank routing numbers to obtain victims’ benefits. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services denies accusations that its system has been hacked and says account takeovers have been greatly reduced. The department is moving to set up a system to reimburse Ohioans who had their benefits hijacked.