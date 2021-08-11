Cancel
Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua Basin; Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 616 AND 617 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally- generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected areas: The Jack Fire, Skyline Complex, and Devils Knob Complex spread across fire weather zones 616 and 617. * Weather: Humidity As low as 15 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes.

alerts.weather.gov

Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL KEITH COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Estill County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ESTILL COUNTY At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms had tapered off across the area. However, runoff from the 2 to 3 inches of rain that had fallen earlier today continues and is leading to high water along a few creeks in portions of Estill County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No additional significant rainfall is expected through early this evening.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barnstable A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barnstable County through 245 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Truro, or near Provincetown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Provincetown, Wellfleet and Truro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 01:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Stanislaus National Forest; Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest Red Flag Warning through this Evening due to Gusty Winds and Low Humidity .Gusty north to east winds continue today across much of the Sacramento Valley and the surrounding terrain. Gusty winds over the western Sierra slopes continue through late morning before decreasing. Valley winds stay breezy through this evening, although winds are expected to be less strong than those experienced yesterday. These gusty winds, combined with low humidity and extremely dry fuels, will bring critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 221, 267, 268, AND 269 * AFFECTED AREA...Western slopes of the Sierra Nevada, western Plumas County, and Burney Basin, including fire weather zones 214, 221, 267, 268,and 269. * WIND...North to northeast wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph, locally higher in favored gaps and canyons. Strongest winds are expected over higher elevations and favorably oriented gaps and canyons. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 23:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1223 AM MST, an upstream floodgate release from Granite Reef dam was increased to 5,500 cfs and is expected to cause flooding in the warned area with downstream impacts to Gilbert Road, McKellips Road and gravel operations. With the latest release water will likely begin to overtop Gilbert Road. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa and Tempe. Flooding is occurring along the Salt River.
Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ESTILL COUNTY At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms had tapered off across the area. However, runoff from the 2 to 3 inches of rain that had fallen earlier today continues and is leading to high water along a few creeks in portions of Estill County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No additional significant rainfall is expected through early this evening.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT/530 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 349 PM MDT/449 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 3 AM CDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Custer, Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT /1245 AM MDT/. * At 951 PM CDT /851 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and up to an inch of additional rainfall is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, O`Fallons and Coker.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Pleasant Valley, or 12 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTY At 451 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Goodland, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goodland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Deuel County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deuel, Garden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel; Garden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND EASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Barton, or 9 miles northwest of Big Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Ash Hollow State Historical Park and Windlass Hill. This includes Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jefferson County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson and southeastern Leon Counties through 645 PM EDT At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Woodville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cody, Chaires, Chaires Crossroads, Fanlew, Wacissa, Wacissa Springs, Thomas City and Capitola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Highland Center, or 19 miles north of Yuma, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail with this storm, near Highway 59 in far northwest Yuma county. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Thomas County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Brewster, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 37 and 56. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Kansas. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Garden County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND EASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Barton, or 9 miles northwest of Big Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Ash Hollow State Historical Park and Windlass Hill. This includes Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Thomas County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Brewster, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colby and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 56. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

