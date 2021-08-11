Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 01:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Stanislaus National Forest; Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest Red Flag Warning through this Evening due to Gusty Winds and Low Humidity .Gusty north to east winds continue today across much of the Sacramento Valley and the surrounding terrain. Gusty winds over the western Sierra slopes continue through late morning before decreasing. Valley winds stay breezy through this evening, although winds are expected to be less strong than those experienced yesterday. These gusty winds, combined with low humidity and extremely dry fuels, will bring critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 221, 267, 268, AND 269 * AFFECTED AREA...Western slopes of the Sierra Nevada, western Plumas County, and Burney Basin, including fire weather zones 214, 221, 267, 268,and 269. * WIND...North to northeast wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph, locally higher in favored gaps and canyons. Strongest winds are expected over higher elevations and favorably oriented gaps and canyons. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
