Atlantic County, NJ

Heat Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic; Cape May; Cumberland; Salem HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Atlantic. In Maryland, Caroline, Talbot, Kent MD and Queen Annes. In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Kent. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s will not provide much relief from the heat.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Atlantic#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Heat Advisory
