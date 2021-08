Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced a special “Mile-A-Minute” offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai. The offer comes as Emirates’ home and hub, Dubai, gears up to host Expo 2020 and as the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022, for travel between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022.*