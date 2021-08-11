Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

Wilfredo Mendez in Top Form, Eager To Impress United States Fans

By Fernando Gaztambide
Boxing Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina, Puerto Rico - Considering the importance of looking spectacular in his first fight in the United States, 105-pound World Boxing Organization (WBO) world champion Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Mendez of Trujillo Alto, along with his working team, headed off on Tuesday to the state of Texas for his third defense, which will take shape this Saturday, August 14 at The Star, located at The Ford Center in the city of Frisco.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Buitrago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#World Boxing Organization#Boxing#Combat#Nicaraguan#Dazn#Wbo International#Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Victor Ortiz: I'm Ready To Make History Again!

Former world champions Robert Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) have promised to go to war on August 21, when they collide at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Guerrero vs. Ortiz will be part of a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. The main event will feature...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Errol Spence Medical Records Reveal If He Is ‘Fraud’

WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. recently suffered an eye injury. Now, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has received medical documents to confirm the eye injury. Errol Spence injury confirmed. Spence was scheduled to face eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao this coming Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Pacquiao warns Ugas: ‘We have to settle it inside the ring’

By Chris Williams: Manny Pacquiao sounded irritated on Wednesday in taking a shot at both champion Yordenis Ugas and the WBA for elevating him to their 147-lb ‘Super Champion’ during the two years that the Filipino star was out of the ring from 2019 to 2021. While Pacquiao was inactive...
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Pacquiao Comments On WBA Taking His Belt; Claressa Shields To Return and Boxers Pay Tribute To Pacman

In Wednesday’s final press conference, Manny Pacquiao ripped the WBA saying, “It’s not good for them to strip my belt without someone fighting me.” Claressa Shields announced she hopes to return to the ring by this December. Sergio Martinez, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Brian Castano paid tribute to Manny Pacquiao’s 26-year boxing career. “A byproduct of decades of giving his all with absolute passion,” Martinez said. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Manny Pacquiao asked if he’d fight Canelo Alvarez or Crawford

By Max Schramm: Manny Pacquiao says he’d be willing to fight Terence Crawford after Yordenis Ugas this Saturday, but he draws the line with facing Canelo Alvarez due to the weight divisions that the two are separated by. Canelo is currently fighting three divisions above Pacquiao at 168, and there’s...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Exposes’ Floyd Mayweather In Car Video

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao recently discussed John Riel Casimero defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux in a new video in his car and compared Casimero dodging him to Floyd Mayweather. He said:. “I’m happy, I’m glad he retained his belt. The thing is, I’m disappointed because I wanted to fight him. It’s like...
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Pacquiao vs. Ugas: Early Fight Predictions, PPV Schedule and More

Despite being 42, Manny Pacquiao remains one of the most notable names in the boxing world. Pacquiao has held titles in eight weight divisions and has won 12 world championships in all. On Saturday, he will fight again, this time against WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas. While Ugas makes for...
Tulsa, OKBoxing Scene

Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's Grandson, Stops Jordan Weeks In 1st Round Of Pro Debut

Muhammad Ali’s grandson got off to an impressive start Saturday night to his professional boxing career. Nico Ali Walsh faced a very limited opponent in his pro debut, but he handled Jordan Weeks accordingly. The 21-year-old Ali Walsh scored a knockdown and stopped Weeks in the first round of a super middleweight match that was scheduled for four rounds in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Las Vegas, NVBoxing Scene

Guerrero: Once I Got To 147, I Wanted To Fight Victor Ortiz; Finally Here Now

The upcoming showdown with Victor Ortiz comes right on time for Robert Guerrero, even if the bout was nearly a decade in the making. A clash of former titlists graces the undercard of a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View this weekend, as Guerrero and Ortiz collide in a scheduled ten-round welterweight contest this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the first fight in nearly two years for Guerrero (36-6-1, 20KOs), though one of a small handful that he has envisioned over the course of the past ten or so years.
Las Vegas, NVBoxing Scene

Ugas: I'm Here To Make Sure Saturday is Pacquiao's Last Fight!

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas will be looking to score a big upset on Saturday night, when he plans to retire 42-year-old Manny Pacquiao. The two fighters will collide in the main event of a Fox Sports pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao has been away from...
Las Vegas, NVBoxing Scene

Pacquiao: Everything at Stake With Ugas, It Might Be My Last Fight

Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao is ready to make a statement, when he faces WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Initially, Pacquiao was scheduled to face IBF, WBC champion Errol Spence - who last week withdrew due to a serious...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Pacquiao Motivated Ugas: He Took My Belt, But I'll See Him In the Ring

Manny Pacquiao is still plenty motivated to fight on Aug. 21, despite the sudden fallout of his original dance partner. The eight-division titleholder and senator of the Philippines is set to take on late-substitute Yordenis Ugas on the same date in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena following the news that Errol Spence Jr. had to withdraw from the fight because he was discovered to have a torn retina. Pacquiao-Spence, which put up for grabs Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles, was an intriguing matchup pitting a generational great against one of the top welterweight champions in the division.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Matchroom inks WBA champ Leigh Wood

WBA featherweight world champion Leigh Wood has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) stopped Xu Can in the 12th and final round to claim the WBA world title in a big upset at the top of the bill on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex last month.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Zelfa Barrett Hopes Kiko Martinez Rematch Can Happen Next

Fight Camp, Brentwood - Zelfa Barrett stopped Romania's Viorel Simion in four rounds to potentially set up a rematch with Kiko Martinez later this year. The Manchester man dominated from the opening bell, forcing Simion back with hurtful shots that were landing at will. “It was good to get back...
Carson, CABoxing Scene

Rigondeaux vs. Casimero - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard

Two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero went face-to-face Friday at the official weigh-in, before they headline action live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 14 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (photos by Stephanie Trapp) Also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy