Wilfredo Mendez in Top Form, Eager To Impress United States Fans
Carolina, Puerto Rico - Considering the importance of looking spectacular in his first fight in the United States, 105-pound World Boxing Organization (WBO) world champion Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Mendez of Trujillo Alto, along with his working team, headed off on Tuesday to the state of Texas for his third defense, which will take shape this Saturday, August 14 at The Star, located at The Ford Center in the city of Frisco.www.boxingscene.com
