Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Germany detains alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Wednesday they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Detains#Embassy#Ap#British#Russians#Foreign Ministry#Metropolitan Police#Intelligence Agent#Soviets#Americans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsWRAL

North Macedonia says it has expelled a Russian diplomat

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has expelled a Russian diplomat — the second this year — authorities confirmed on Tuesday, without offering any explanation for the decision. Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the Russian ambassador was summoned last week and informed of the decision concerning one of his senior...
Europeindustryglobalnews24.com

British citizen arrested in Germany for Spying

On Wednesday, a man was suspected for spying for Russia, and was arrested in Germany. This is not the first such case, earlier also people have been arrested for spying in the recent years, but arresting a citizen of a NATO ally is very rare. Heiko Maas, the Foreign Minister...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Scotland Yard 'working on Berlin spy investigation for months'

Metropolitan Police officers have been involved in the case of the British embassy employee arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia for "a number of months", Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said. On Wednesday, a security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin was arrested on suspicion...
MilitaryTelegraph

Alleged Berlin spy is a former Royal Air Force airman

A British security guard accused of spying for Moscow is an ex-Royal Air Force airman who kept a giant Russian flag on display at his home, The Telegraph can disclose. Ministers were under pressure on Thursday night to explain how David Smith, 57, was given a job at the British Embassy in Berlin despite keeping a collection of Soviet memorabilia in plain sight along with objects linked to Moscow-backed rebels in Ukraine.
EuropeBBC

Berlin embassy arrest: A case of old-school spying?

The arrest of a security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin is a reminder that old-fashioned spying has not gone out of fashion. Stories of betrayal, bribes and stolen documents make for racy tales with all the elements of spy fiction. But the truth is that nothing in the...
EuropeTelegraph

How Russian spying on Germany has hit Cold War levels amid rising tensions

It has the hallmarks of a thriller: a spy operating in the British embassy in Berlin is swooped upon outside the city after passing secrets to the Russians. But Tuesday's arrest came just weeks after Germany’s security chief warned that real life espionage is on the increase - and that Moscow’s intelligence agencies are as active as they were at the height of the Cold War.
EuropePosted by
newschain

British embassy worker in Berlin arrested on suspicion of spying

A British embassy employee in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, German prosecutors have said. The 57-year-old British national – identified by authorities only as David S but named in reports as David Smith – was detained on Tuesday following a joint investigation by British and German authorities.
U.K.Telegraph

Berlin spy claim raises security fears over private sector involvement in UK embassies

When the British Embassy in Berlin was opened by the Queen in 2000, it was hailed as the future of Foreign Office missions around the world. Not only was the design modernist, a classical façade ripped away to show purple inner workings, it was the first British embassy to be built under a PFI partnership that left private companies owning and running the building.
WorldTelegraph

Embassy security fears after spy arrest

A security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of passing state secrets to Russia, prompting calls for an urgent review of the Government’s use of private contractors. Germany’s highest public prosecutor said a British national, named on Wednesday night as David Smith, 57,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reuters

Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

Berlin, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Another Russian Researcher Detained On High-Treason Charges

Russian authorities have detained a professor of the St. Petersburg Polytechnic University on high-treason charges. Officials at the Lefortovo district court in Moscow said on August 12 that Aleksandr Kuranov was a suspect in a high-treason case. Aleksandr Kuranov. Media reports, citing sources close to the investigation, said Kuranov, the...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Pentagon pressed on why British paratroopers leaving Kabul airport to rescue citizens but Americans aren't

The Pentagon was pressed Thursday to explain why the U.S. isn't rescuing Americans outside of the Kabul airport as the British are doing for their citizens. At a press briefing, Fox News' Jennifer Griffin said: "General Taylor, British paratroopers are leaving the airport, going into Kabul to rescue and evacuate some of their citizens who are trapped [and] can't get to the airport because of the Taliban."
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Public SafetyTMZ.com

Taliban Allegedly Shoots & Kills Woman for Refusing to Wear a Burqa

Taliban members allegedly gunned down a woman in the streets of Afghanistan ... just as Taliban officials swore they would not exact violence on women. It happened in the province of Takhar -- 8 hours outside of Kabul -- where an unidentified female was photographed lying dead in a pool of blood ... reportedly at the hands of the insurgents.
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...

Comments / 0

Community Policy