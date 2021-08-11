Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Argentine Soccer Star Lionel Messi Signs With Paris Saint-Germain

By Heard on Morning Edition
NPR
 8 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Messi, Messi, Messi. REBECCA ROSMAN, BYLINE: Messi could hear the screams as he touched down in Paris. Around 300 fans chanted the soccer icon's name outside the Le Bourget Airport Tuesday afternoon. He waved back from a window wearing a T-shirt that said Ici c'est Paris, or Here is Paris - PSG's official slogan. Yesterday, Messi signed a 35 million euro per season, about $41 million, two-year contract with PSG. There's also an option for a one-year extension. Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Messi acknowledged his decision to leave FC Barcelona wasn't easy, but said he felt happy to be in Paris.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Noel King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Argentine#Qatari#Psg#Spanish#Non English#Npr News#Allora Mis#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccer90min.com

A timeline of Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona

Lionel Messi is Barcelona. No player in world football has become as synonymous with one club as the mesmeric forward, and that's what makes his exit all the more shocking. The thought of him playing in a kit other than Barça's next season is almost unfathomable, but it's a reality we'll have to get used to after the Blaugrana confirmed he would not be signing a new deal.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona defender Araujo 'confident' Messi will sign new deal

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is confident Lionel Messi will sign a new contract. The future of Messi could be decided in the next 24 hours, with the Argentine now in Barcelona and waiting to put pen to paper. After their friendly defeat to RB Salzburg, Araujo said: "We are confident...
UEFAinsidersport.com

FC Barcelona reports ‘very worrying’ financial situation

FC Barcelona has reported debt of €1.35 billion, described by club President Joan Laporta as a ‘very worrying’ financial situation as he blamed his predecessor, Josep Bartomeu. Lambasting the former regime of Bartomeu, Laparto criticised his predecessor for a range of policy failings which led to Barceolna receiving a ‘terrible...
SoccerTribal Football

Valverde: Did I fight with Messi at Barcelona?

Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has hinted at rowing with Lionel Messi during his time in charge. Valverde, despite winning the LaLiga with Barca, didn't always see eye-to-eye with Messi, now of PSG. He told ETB: "Those things cannot be said, they are part of the mystery. It is good...
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona offer Lionel Messi's vacant number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are thought to have offered Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho, who is currently not assigned a squad number at Camp Nou. There have been calls for Barça to retire Messi’s shirt following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain, However, until others like Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti leave, it is currently the only number that is still available in the first-team squad, where shirts run from 1-24.
Soccerpunditarena.com

First footage of Lionel Messi in PSG training released

Not a sight Ligue 1 defenders will like to see. After a summer of madness in the footballing world, we have finally got our first glimpse of Lionel Messi doing what he does best as a PSG player. The Argentine left Barcelona earlier in the summer, largely due to financial...
Soccersemoball.com

Without Messi, Griezmann gets chance to shine at Barcelona

MADRID (AP) -- As Barcelona continues adjusting to life without Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann gets his best chance yet to take a leading role at the Catalan club. Griezmann will be making his 101st appearance with Barcelona when the club visits Athletic Bilbao in the second round of the Spanish league on Saturday. The French striker finally has the opportunity to take center stage and become a protagonist in Messi's absence.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

LaLiga preview: Spanish football expert Graham Hunter gives the lowdown on Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla this season

Has LaLiga ever been this open? Barcelona are wounded, having lost Lionel Messi; Real Madrid are re-energised with Carlo Ancelotti in charge. Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions and Sevilla look strong, too. LaLigaTV pundit and Spanish football encyclopaedia Graham Hunter certainly agrees. "I don’t think there’s a team outside...
SoccerInternational Business Times

Former Barcelona Star Sends Warning To PSG Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 Debut

Former FC Barcelona star Thierry Henry has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding Lionel Messi's arrival at Parc des Princes. Messi, who moved from Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, is set to form one of the lethal attacks in European soccer along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
UEFA90min.com

Lionel Messi Reportedly Will Reportedly Not Make His PSG Debut This Week

Paris Saint-Germain completed arguably the biggest transfer in the history of the sport, when they signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer - with the Argentina icon putting pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the option of extending his contract by another year. Messi for his part though...
Soccerchatsports.com

Messi & Neymar left out of PSG's squad for Ligue 1 clash with Brest

The Argentine superstar will have to wait a bit longer for his debut with the French giants as he continues to build up his fitness. Goal can confirm that Lionel Messi and Neymar have been left out of Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain squad for their Ligue 1 clash with Brest on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy