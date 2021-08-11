Argentine Soccer Star Lionel Messi Signs With Paris Saint-Germain
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Messi, Messi, Messi. REBECCA ROSMAN, BYLINE: Messi could hear the screams as he touched down in Paris. Around 300 fans chanted the soccer icon's name outside the Le Bourget Airport Tuesday afternoon. He waved back from a window wearing a T-shirt that said Ici c'est Paris, or Here is Paris - PSG's official slogan. Yesterday, Messi signed a 35 million euro per season, about $41 million, two-year contract with PSG. There's also an option for a one-year extension. Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Messi acknowledged his decision to leave FC Barcelona wasn't easy, but said he felt happy to be in Paris.www.npr.org
