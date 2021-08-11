Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Why Noncompetes Have Some Yoga Instructors Off Balance

By Andrea Hsu
NPR
 8 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Yoga studios are among the businesses that use noncompete agreements to protect their interests. Yoga teachers say the noncompetes are unfair and should be done away with.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Workoutslstribune.net

Core Balance Yoga Center Summit Celebrates A Big Move

Core Balance Yoga Center first came on the local yoga scene in January, 2010 in the Lakewood area. Owner, Leah Morgan, had recently sold her previous studio and was excited to launch her new vision for the area. Eight years later, their second location, Core Balance Yoga Center in the...
YogaNorth Country Public Radio

Noncompete Agreements Are Everywhere, Even Neighborhood Yoga Studios

For many, yoga is a source of calm and healing. Those who teach do so because they love the practice, often finding it spiritually rewarding. But it's also a business. And sometimes, a cutthroat one. Eighteen years ago, when Justine Cohen opened the Down Under School of Yoga in Boston,...
East Lansing, MIPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Have You Ever Tried Hot Yoga?

My wife and I just starting getting back into hot yoga. We had done hot yoga about 4-5 years ago. It was tough then and it’s tough now. I don’t know where hot yoga came from, but it’s definitely a challenge every time I do it. The instructors at East Lansing Hot Yoga off of Trowbridge are just excellent. I can tell you that I have never sweat like this ever in my life. Hot yoga is very intense, but I like it.
FitnessThrive Global

Milica Krstic: “Massage yourself”

Massage yourself: Choose the oil that you like and pick one part of your body. Often, I massage my feet. I take coconut oil and I play nice calming music. Massage helps me to connect with the parts of my body that I don’t think about that often. Feet are keeping us grounded, we stand or walk all day long and very often we forget to take care of our feet. Give them some love and joy.
FitnessThrive Global

Do Mindfulness Exercises Improve Motivation?

The value of mindfulness exercises is not easily overstated. Numerous experts identify mindfulness as a factor in reducing stress, anxiety, and in improving physical well-being. Regular meditation and breathing exercises are frequently linked to better immune system function, lower blood pressure, and reduced chronic pain. Advocates for mindfulness practices believe...
Fitnessfitnessgizmos.com

WoodPower Balance Blocks Improve Your Handstand

Meet the WoodPower Balance Blocks: a pair of blocks that help you improve your handstand. They have a lightweight, portable design and give you a solid grip as you exercise. They are designed to go easy on your hands and wrist. 💪🏾 Trending strength training:. WoodPower Balance Blocks are made...
WorkoutsThrive Global

Cait Donovan: “Slow Down On Intense Exercise”

Slow Down On Intense Exercise — burnout is a time for yin yoga, tai chi, qi gong, restorative yoga, or honestly, just laying down. The hormonal spikes that come with long aerobic activity, or HIIT workouts are not serving you right now. If you’re still doing them, take them off your planner.
Weight LossThrive Global

TJ Mentus of Garage Gym Reviews: “Practice small habits consistently”

Practice small habits consistently: Small habits add up and matter the most in the long run. Doing something like a 30-day challenge can be fun and exciting, but many people end up gaining back the weight they lost because they didn’t make sustainable lifestyle changes and went back to old habits. People who are the most successful at maintaining their weight practice daily habits to take care of their bodies. These are simple things like staying hydrated, going to bed at the same time every night, going for a walk in the morning, etc.
Kokomo, INKokomo Perspective

Yoga with Staci brings exercise, mindfulness to Kokomo

“Just breathe” is a mantra Staci Colon, owner and instructor at Yoga with Staci, says often but many people fail to do. It turns out that yoga is the perfect way to both get physical exercise and relieve stress, letting outside worries drift away and remembering to “just breathe” when times get rough.
Lifestyledistrictchronicles.com

If You’re An Libra, Do This Self-Care Routine

You often put others’ feelings before your own, Libra, and so the idea of self care, something that is done by you just for you can feel like an alien concept; you may even feel guilty. But you shouldn’t! Pouring from an empty cup isn’t possible. You need to refill your own energy and wellness before you can help anyone else, and you deserve the love, understanding, and care you so readily give to others. It’s great to create harmony around you, but you need to prioritize harmony within you, too!
Workoutswebbweekly.com

Exercise After COVID

People who get COVID-19 may have vastly different experiences. Some people may not experience any symptoms at all while others may face a whole host of symptoms including cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, muscle pain, nausea, fatigue and others. Most people with symptoms feel better after one or two weeks, though some people, known as “long-haulers,” may experience symptoms for months. For those interested in beginning an exercise program or resuming their regular exercise routine, long lasting symptoms can be especially frustrating and problematic.
Yogaswnewsmedia.com

Column: Having a hobby can bring peace and balance

A friend recently shared a meme that said when guys reach a certain age, they either become obsessed with World War II history or get into smoking various meats. I found it amusing because I’ve reached that certain age, and although I don’t smoke meat, I have started making charcuterie. And it tastes really good.
Yoganews3lv.com

Enjoy some live music yoga!

Lakeside live music yoga is hosting a 3-hour event filled with local vendors, food, and of course, beginner-friendly "live music" yoga. Joining us now to talk about it are Brittani and Jered Jones. FOR TICKETS, click here.
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Spirit Fitness ST800FT Functional Trainer

Meet the Spirit Fitness ST800FT Functional Trainer: a high-end functional fitness machine with dual 160lb weight stacks and 31 settings that helps you work your body hard. The weight stack can be upgraded to 210lb. The Spirit Fitness ST800FT has a wide base and adjustable cable ends. It comes with...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

What Is A Rainbow Baby?

Rainbow babies hold a special place in their families’ hearts. But before you go on thinking all babies are like little magical unicorns and should be called “rainbow babies” — it sounds so adorable, you might be tempted to do so — it is actually a specific phrase that reveals a particular hardship the family went through before their baby arrived. So what is a rainbow baby? You might want to sit down for this one.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Can Anxiety Cause Shortness of Breath?

If you feel like you’ve had trouble breathing lately, your anxiety may be the cause. With all we’re facing in the world, it would be hard for any of us to feel calm all the time. If you’re experiencing shortness of breath, it may just be your body’s natural response to stress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy