July's Inflation Data May Be Lower Than June's, But Prices Continue To Rise

The Labor Department on Wednesday releases the latest snapshot of consumer prices. Forecasters think inflation was a little bit milder in July than the month before. The price of gasoline and groceries keeps going up, and that's cutting into workers' buying power, despite rising wages. The Labor Department reports this morning that consumer prices rose 5.4% in the 12 months ending in July. That matches the annual inflation rate in June, which was the highest in nearly 13 years.