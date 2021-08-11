Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

July's Inflation Data May Be Lower Than June's, But Prices Continue To Rise

By Debbie Elliott
NPR
 8 days ago

The Labor Department on Wednesday releases the latest snapshot of consumer prices. Forecasters think inflation was a little bit milder in July than the month before. The price of gasoline and groceries keeps going up, and that's cutting into workers' buying power, despite rising wages. The Labor Department reports this morning that consumer prices rose 5.4% in the 12 months ending in July. That matches the annual inflation rate in June, which was the highest in nearly 13 years.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Cecilia Rouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Inflation Data May Be#The Labor Department#Npr#Federal Reserve#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

Hong Kong Inflation Rises In July

Hong Kong’s consumer price inflation increased in July, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday. The composite consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.7 percent increase in June. Excluding the effects of all government one-off relief measures, the composite consumer price index...
BusinessForexTV.com

Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises In July

Slovakia’s EU measure of inflation increased in July, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday. The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, after 2.5 percent gain in June. This was in line with economists’ expectation. On a month-on-month...
U.S. PoliticsShareCast

US import prices rise by less than forecast in July

The price of goods purchased overseas rose by less than expected last month despite the higher cost of fuel imports. According to the US Department of Labor, in seasonally adjusted terms the US import price index increased at a month-on-month pace of 0.3% in July. Economists had forecast a rise...
BusinessForexTV.com

Poland Inflation Rises As Estimated In July

Poland’s consumer price inflation rose in July, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday. The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.4 percent increase in June, as estimated. Prices for transport grew 18.5 percent yearly in July. Prices for housing, water,...
BusinessShareCast

US producer prices rise more quickly than expected in July

US producer prices rose more quickly than anticipated last month due to the higher cost of energy and transportation. According to the US Department of Labor, in seasonally adjusted terms, so-called final demand prices jumped at a month-on-month pace of 1.0% in July (consensus: 0.6%). Final demand goods prices increased...
Businesskitco.com

Gold price remains under pressure as producer inflation rises 1% in July

(Kitco News) - Calls for a peak in U.S. inflation might be a little premature as wholesale price pressures increased more than expected in July. However, a rise in U.S. producer prices is having little impact on gold, which is seeing some technical selling pressure after rising to critical resistance levels.
Businessfxempire.com

What’s Next For Gold Prices As Critical Inflation Data Looms?

CPI Inflation data for July, which is scheduled for release on Wednesday will take centre stage this week – especially after June’s CPI reading showed the largest monthly gain in Inflation since 2008 with CPI jumping from 5% to a scorching 5.4%. While, core CPI Inflation rose from 3.8% to 4.5%, which is its sharpest increase in three decades.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Inflation Eases in July But Still Rising 5.4% Annually

Consumer prices rose 0.5% in July, down from June's blistering 0.9% hike, but the annual rate remained unchanged at 5.4%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. Prices for housing and new cars, along with recreation, medical care and personal care increased in July, but prices for used cars rose only modestly, ending a trend in which their rise had driven overall inflation higher. Airline fares dipped slightly.
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Inflation slows in July, but American households still face rising prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans may gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that have imposed a financial burden on the nation’s households. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that consumer...
Economyaba.com

Consumer Prices Rise in July

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4%. Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.3% in July after increasing 0.9%...
BusinessDetroit News

Data expected to show inflation rise

U.S. consumer prices probably jumped again in July, with little sign that households — buoyed by pandemic savings — are balking at paying more for goods and services. Economists expect data due out on Wednesday to show a 0.5% increase in the consumer price index. While that would be a slowdown from the previous month, it would leave the headline rate of annual inflation at 5.3% — close to the 13-year high reached in June.
BusinessForexTV.com

Norway Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Rise

Norway’s consumer price inflation increased in July, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.9 percent increase in June. Economists had expected the inflation to remain unchanged at 2.9 percent. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

China's inflation slows slightly in July

Beijing — China's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in July, while factory gate inflation accelerated on commodity prices, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. Consumer prices grew 1 per cent year-on-year in July, slightly slower than the 1.1 per cent rise seen in June. The...
BusinessNBC Miami

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Inflation Data

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher Tuesday, as investors digested jobs data and comments from Federal Reserve officials while awaiting key inflation readings later this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked up 3.2 basis points to 1.349% by 4:00 p.m. ET, while the yield on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy