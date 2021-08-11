A Review Of Marvel's New Animated Series: 'What If...'

Marvel Studios is already planning a series of animated titles to follow What If…?, which premiered on Disney+ on August 11. Speaking to Variety, executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the studio has “multiple” animated series “in various phases of development” to hit Disney+, along with season two of What If…? and “photo-real” animated shorts focusing on Baby Groot. He shared that the creative freedom Marvel Studios has with animation was a big factor in the development of new titles, “We realized that there’s a lot of cool avenues you can explore with animation,” He added, “Any project that we create is going to be something that needs to be animated in order for the story to be told. There’s very little desire to take a piece of IP that’s popular because we’re coming out with a movie and just make an animated show about it. We’re not going to do that.”
