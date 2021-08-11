Cancel
TV Series

A Review Of Marvel's New Animated Series: 'What If...'

By Public Editor
NPR
 8 days ago

Audio will be available later today. "What If..." is a new Disney+ animated series placing classic Marvel superhero characters in different circumstances. Our TV critic says it brings insight to some of Marvels most popular characters.

Related
Movieslrmonline.com

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse Review & Discussion- Animated Multiverse Goodness Before What If…? Hits Disney+ | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse Review & Discussion- Animated Multiverse Goodness Before What If…? Hits Disney+ | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. MARVEL MULTIVERSE MAYHEM is the premier ALL THINGS MARVEL podcast from LRM Online’s Genreverse Podcast Network. Kyle and Nick will be guiding you through the latest phase of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the latest episode of a Disney+ show to a feature film by Marvel Studios (…or Sony….), we’ve got you covered with inciteful recaps, Easter eggs, and further MCU speculation!
TV Series
The Independent

What If…? review: Marvel’s multiverse anthology can’t tell a proper story for the life of it

What if the public grows bored of Marvel? It’s a question that must be rattling around the mind of many a fretful Disney executive. For more than a decade, the hit comic-book universe has been the goose that won’t stop laying golden eggs. But after two dozen or so films and a handful of streaming series, it’s looking increasingly likely that Marvel’s winning formula could lose its shine. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s ongoing “Phase Four”, the studio is diversifying its portfolio of titles, bringing in new lead characters (The Eternals; Ms Marvel; She-Hulk), new genres (WandaVision’s sitcom dreamscape; Shang-Chi’s martial arts action) and celebrated, idiosyncratic filmmakers (Chloe Zhao; Sam Raimi). Are these creatively legitimate attempts to experiment within the boundaries of Disney’s restrictive studio system? Or just more homogenous gruel from the world’s premiere slop factory? It’s fair to say opinions vary.
Comics

Marvel's Animated Plans Will "Blow Your Mind" Says What If...? Producer

On Wednesday morning, Marvel Studios officially broke into the world of animation with the debut of Marvel's What If...?, a brand new TV series that explores alternate realities of the MCU. The series is ambitious, taking characters we know and love and putting them into completely different scenarios than the ones we're used to. The premiere featured Peggy Carter taking Steve Rogers' place as a super soldier and going toe-to-toe with an extraterrestrial being. According to the series producer, things are going to get even crazier as time goes on.
TV & Videos

Marvel’s What If Assembles the Guardians of the Multiverse for New Hyundai Ad

What if... the Guardians of the Multiverse assembled for a new Hyundai ad? Superheroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse team up and "question everything" as part of a promotional partnership between Marvel Studios and Hyundai. After recruiting WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie to reprise their roles as Scarlet Witch and Captain America in Hyundai tie-in ads, Marvel's animated series asking "What If...?" is the latest to feature in a new promo spot with the vehicle manufacturer as part of Hyundai's "Question Everything" campaign.
TV Series

Marvel Is Working on Multiple Animated Shows After What If...?

Marvel's What If...? marked the MCU's very first foray into animation, but it certainly won't be the studio's last animated series to debut on Disney Plus. Following the premiere of What If...? on Disney+ this week, series executive producer Brad Winderbaum revealed to Variety that the show is just one of "multiple" animated MCU series planned for the streaming service, in addition to the previously-announced second season of What If…? and a series of "photo-real" animated shorts following Baby Groot's adventures.
TV Series

WHAT IF...? Review; "An Instant Animated Classic...Marvel Has Delivered A Mind-Bending MCU Masterpiece"

What If...? is the latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+, and as ambitious as shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki may have been, even they might pale in comparison to what plays out in these first three episodes. Like WandaVision’s superhero spin on sitcoms, an animated series exploring alternate realities is certainly unlike anything you've seen from the MCU before, but it’s a risk that pays off thanks to director Bryan Andrews and Head Writer AC Bradley. Taking inspiration from the wacky comic book one-shots the show is named after, Marvel Studios manages to take that concept and improve on it in a way that ensures you won't soon forget these "Variants." As a result, once you experience these new worlds, you'll never look at the MCU the same way again.
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘What If…?’ On Disney+, An Animated Series Where Marvel Characters Live Alternate Existences

The new Marvel Studios animated series What If…? ponders the possibility of what might have happened if characters from the MCU made slightly different decisions, and the “butterfly effect” those decisions may have ended up creating. The Watcher serves as an observer; he says during his narration that he won’t interfere in the goings on of these alternate realities.
TV Series

Marvel’s What If…?: Did a Car Ad Just Spoil the Final Battle of Disney+ Series?

Marvel’s What If…? Just had its worldwide premiere yesterday on Disney+ Hotstar. The first animated venture by Marvel Studios, What If…? Begs the question of what would happen if a single moment would change the trajectory of the universe. The first episode features Peggy Carter where she ends up becoming a super soldier instead of Steve and giving a fun twist to the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. What if…?: From Chadwick Boseman to Robert Downey Jr, Who’s Returning and Who’s Not From Avengers Cast To Voice Their Characters in Marvel’s Anime Series (SPOILER ALERT).
TV Series

Marvel’s What If…? poster teases Marvel Zombies

Ahead of the series’ premiere this Wednesday, Disney+ has shared another poster for Marvel Studios’ first ever animated series What If…?, which teases the upcoming Marvel Zombies-inspired episode; check it out here…. What If..? features the voice talents of Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange),...
Movies

Marvel Studios Already Developing New Animated Titles to Follow 'What If...?'

Marvel Studios is already planning a series of animated titles to follow What If…?, which premiered on Disney+ on August 11. Speaking to Variety, executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the studio has “multiple” animated series “in various phases of development” to hit Disney+, along with season two of What If…? and “photo-real” animated shorts focusing on Baby Groot. He shared that the creative freedom Marvel Studios has with animation was a big factor in the development of new titles, “We realized that there’s a lot of cool avenues you can explore with animation,” He added, “Any project that we create is going to be something that needs to be animated in order for the story to be told. There’s very little desire to take a piece of IP that’s popular because we’re coming out with a movie and just make an animated show about it. We’re not going to do that.”
TV Series/Film

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator Working on New Animated Series for Hulu

Dan Levy, the co-creator of the delightfully funny and heartfelt Schitt’s Creek, is getting into animation. According to Deadline, Hulu has asked Levy along with writer-director Ally Pankiw for a presentation on their proposed animated comedy series, Standing By. 20th Century Television is also on board for producing the series and Pankiw and Levy are both executive producers.
TV Series

What to know about 'What If...?,' the Marvel series that features Chadwick Boseman's voice

What if the Marvel Cinematic Universe had an animated alternate reality?. That's the premise behind the new series "What If. . .?," which began streaming the first of its nine episodes on Disney Plus on Wednesday. It marks Marvel Studios' first foray into the world of animation, while taking inspiration from the classic "What If. . .?" comics that began in 1977. Those comics - and the show - use the power of the hypothetical, remixing classic story lines and taking Marvel characters to places even the most well-read fans wouldn't see coming.

