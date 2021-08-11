Cancel
Boone County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...North central Illinois, northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will cause heat illnesses to occur in fewer than 30 minutes when in direct sunlight.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

