Special Weather Statement issued for Linn, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Linn; Macon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Linn and northwestern Macon Counties through 500 AM CDT At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Bucklin to near Brookfield. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Marceline, Bucklin, New Cambria, Elmer, Ethel, South Gifford, New Boston and Saint Catherine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH