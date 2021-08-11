Special Weather Statement issued for La Porte, Starke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Porte; Starke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Starke and central La Porte Counties through 500 AM CDT At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Malden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near La Crosse around 525 AM EDT. Wanatah around 530 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Kingsford Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH