Xiaomi CyberDog open-source quadruped robot

By Julian Horsey
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adding to the expanding range of different quadruped robots currently available the development team at Xiaomi have unveiled their new open source CyberDog quadruped robot. A limited run of 1000 robots will be made available to “Xiaomi fans, engineers and robotics enthusiasts to jointly explore the immense possibility of CyberDog ” with prices starting from $1540.

