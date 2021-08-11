Xiaomi CyberDog open-source quadruped robot

The Zorin OS team have announced a new edition of their distribution. Zorin OS is a Linux distribution aimed at people migrating from other operating systems and specializes in providing familiar themes, desktop layouts, and compatibility software for people moving from other platforms. The new edition, Zorin OS Pro, will be replacing the team's Ultimate edition and features eight desktop layouts; a utility to help share a mouse, keyboard and clipboard between devices; and a note taking application which can record audio and on-screen drawings. "Use one mouse and keyboard to control all of your computers with the built-in Barrier app. Simply move the cursor to the edge of the screen to switch between devices seamlessly. It even shares the clipboard, so you can copy text from one computer to paste into a document on another computer." The distribution is funded by sales of the Pro edition, but is also available in free editions. Further details can be found in the project's blog post.