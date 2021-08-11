Cancel
Album review: GosT – Rites Of Love And Reverence

By Words: Nick Ruskell
Kerrang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Lollar – GosT here – has always sat rather strangely in the world of synthwave. While the ​’80s synths and video game references have always been a key feature of his sound, so too has a harsh, metallic darkness, often landing him away from the neon light warmth of contemporaries like Carpenter Brut or Perturbator, in the alley outside the club. In the case of Rites Of Love And Reverence – from its haunting artwork to titles that evoke a sense of folk-horror (Burning Thyme, Blessed Be, Coven), to its lyrics detailing a history of violence and persecution against women – there’s a conceptual look back to an even older time as well, not the retro-future of Blade Runner, but to a world of witchcraft and old magic.

