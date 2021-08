07.12.2021 | 1:15 AM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department responded to a call of a major traffic Collision. When crews arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles, both with major damage and two persons trapped. Paramedics confirmed one person deceased at arrival and extricated the second person and they were transported to a local area hospital in serious condition. They believe that one vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Tyler Street at a high rate of speed when the 2 cars collided. At this time it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. The Riverside PD Major Traffic Investigation Team is currently investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/