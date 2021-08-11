Infographic: Where People Are Self-Employed Around The World

Most people will associate the digital economy with highly skilled computer engineers and marketing professionals, but the foot soldiers of the trade are those low-level employees who drive Ubers and deliver food. Their working conditions are often called into question. Digital enterprises usually don’t directly employ their laborers, creating the so-called gig economy. In it, workers are self-employed while in reality only working for a single company that still doesn’t have to provide benefits to them. At the same time, most innovative companies can only deliver the savings that they do because they are able to calculate just when they need labor and are only paying for it then.