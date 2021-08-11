‘Respect’ costume designer says the Queen of Soul’s fashion choices revealed her humanity

The late Aretha Franklin herself made it clear she wanted Jennifer Hudson to tell her story on the big screen, and who are we to argue with the Queen of Soul?. It’s the perfect casting choice. A superstar in her own right, Hudson won best supporting actress for her film debut in “Dreamgirls” some 15 years ago and has turned in some solid work in a number of other films since then, but this is the most layered, most complex, most formidable and most enthralling performance of her career. Hudson kills it in the performance numbers (where she’s singing live), she kills it in the recording and writing sessions, and we would be remiss to overlook her strong dramatic work as she portrays Franklin from a teenager filling a Baptist church in Detroit with the sound of her once-in-a-generation voice through her slow climb to stardom to her struggles with alcoholism and abusive relationships, to her triumphant comeback, which brought her full circle back to church.