The Plane Effect

I don’t consider myself a turner, more like a furniture maker who turns when necessary. So after using gouges to take square stock close to its finished form, I often rely on a block plane (used on the spinning workpiece) to remove any bumps and achieve a smooth taper. There’s no danger of ruining the work or damaging your plane. Set the blade for a light cut and press the plane against the spinning workpiece. This technique sometimes leaves very light spirals, but they are easily removed by sanding.