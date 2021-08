Our curriculum is based on the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) that were adopted by Washington state in 2013. Our courses are researched, field-tested, and evaluated in classrooms by small teams of expertteachers, university science educators, and scientists. Teachers are trained on using the appropriate curricula through year-round professional development. In addition, the curricula represent a shift in pedagogy towards three-dimensional learning described in the NGSS. Historically, science teaching has been focused primarily on content, but NGSS recognizes that 21st century skills involve a deep understanding of Science and Engineering Practices, Disciplinary Core Ideas (content), and Crosscutting Concepts that apply to all scientificdisciplines. This shift in practice moves us towards a pedagogy that focuses on “figuring out instead of telling about.”