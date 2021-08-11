Queen's Brian May Is Looking at Ideas for Bohemian Rhapsody 2
Bohemian Rhapsody just might get a sequel, as Queen guitarist Brian May has some ideas on where to take the potential follow-up. Released in 2018, the hit biopic focuses primarily on the life and musical career of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. Rami Malek famously starred as the iconic musician, and in addition to tremendous success at the box office, the movie is widely acclaimed and was a big winner at the Academy Awards.movieweb.com
Comments / 0