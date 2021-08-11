Cancel
Collier County, FL

Additional ventilators arrive at NCH as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

By Nicolette Perdomo
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — As more people sick with COVID-19 fill up Southwest Florida hospitals, the need for ventilators is on the up and up.

As of Tuesday, NCH received 10 additional ventilators to help care for people with COVID-19.

At this time, NCH officials aren’t aware of other hospital systems getting additional ventilators.

The only COVID-19 patients on ventilators at NCH are those who never got vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid COVID-19, being hospitalized, or being put on a ventilator, health officials said.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

