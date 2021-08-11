Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Lane Restrictions Will Be In Place On Hulton Bridge As PennDOT Inspects The Bridge

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Starting today at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until 2:00 p.m., lane restrictions will be in place on the Hulton Bridge.

The restrictions will be in place as PennDOT plans to inspect parts of the bridge.

According to PennDOT, the restrictions will not happen in both directions at the same time, but inspections are scheduled for both sides of the bridge.

The restrictions will begin today and continue on Thursday.

