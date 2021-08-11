Historic Organ Donation Enables Langhorne Mother of Two Help Montana Woman Become the Mother of One
Cheryl Cichonski-Urban (l), Langhorne, donated her uterus to fulfill the maternal goals of Chelsea Jovanovich of Montana. Cheryl Cichonski-Urban, of Langhorne, gave a priceless gift — her own uterus — to Chelsea Jovanovich. The historic organ donation was Penn Medicine’s first living-donor uterus transplant. But it also drew two women together in maternally grounded friendship, as Sarah Gantz reported for The Philadelphia Inquirer.montco.today
