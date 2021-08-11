Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Historic Organ Donation Enables Langhorne Mother of Two Help Montana Woman Become the Mother of One

By Ken Knickerbocker
Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheryl Cichonski-Urban (l), Langhorne, donated her uterus to fulfill the maternal goals of Chelsea Jovanovich of Montana. Cheryl Cichonski-Urban, of Langhorne, gave a priceless gift — her own uterus — to Chelsea Jovanovich. The historic organ donation was Penn Medicine’s first living-donor uterus transplant. But it also drew two women together in maternally grounded friendship, as Sarah Gantz reported for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

montco.today

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Montana Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Home, PA
State
Montana State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
Local
Montana Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Motherhood#Penn Medicine#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Chicinski Urban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Related
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Montco Officials Try to Persuade Young People to Get Vaccinated with Shot Glasses, Dating-app Ads, and Cupid

Nia Ferguson portrays Cupid as part of a “Shot at Love” campaign in Montco.Image via Charles Fox, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Montgomery County and the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board are trying to persuade young people to get vaccinated with the help of shot glasses, dating-app ads, and temporary tattoos, writes Justine McDaniel for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
Norristown, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Local Rugby Couple Ties Knot at Elmwood Park Zoo

Wanting an outdoor wedding, Katharine “Katie” Walston and Matthew “Fred” Frederick decided to tie the knot at Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair met eight years ago in college on the opposite sides of a rugby game, but despite the rivalry,...
Gladwyne, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

After 66 Years, Gladwyne Couple More In Love Than Ever

Gwen and Al welcome Levi Eshkol, Israel's Prime Minister, to Los Angeles in 1968. Sixty-six years since their wedding, Gwen and Alvin Gilen of Gladwyne are still delighting in each other’s company every single day, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. After they met, the pair were often...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

If Philadelphia’s Collar Counties Like Montco Seem a Little Tight, It May Be From Years of Increasing Populations

The 2020 Census revealed a decade's worth of population shifts in Philadelphia and its collar counties. According to the first local and demographic results from the 2020 census, Philadelphia’s collar counties like Montgomery and Delco — and the city itself — have grown in the 2010-2020 decade. Philadelphia gained around 77,800 residents, and demographics shifted elsewhere, reported Michaelle Bond and John Duchneskie for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy