Wichita, KS

Wichita inspections: Dented cans, broken smoke detectors, missing screens, leaky sink

By ORDER REPRINT
Wichita Eagle
 8 days ago

A diner that specializes in breakfast fare and a big-box retailer both failed their Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety inspections last week. Their violations include employees not washing their hands, food that was either too warm or too cool to inhibit growth of harmful bacteria, no hot water at sinks and dented cans of produce and meat for sale on store shelves, a check of Sedgwick County’s non-compliant inspections from Aug. 1-7 shows.

