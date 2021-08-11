Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cuomo Scandal Prompts Reckoning At LGBTQ Group Human Rights Campaign

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president of the country's largest LGBTQ advocacy organization is fighting to hold on to his job, even as the group launches an internal investigation into his alleged role in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment and retaliation scandal. The scandal has already led Cuomo to announce his resignation - while still maintaining he did nothing wrong - as well as the resignation of the chairwoman of the anti-sexual harassment group Time's Up.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Time#Huffington Post#Hrc#Sidley Austin Llp#Npr#Log Cabin#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
Politicsanjournal.com

Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Defender

When New York Attorney General Leticia James issued her report containing the accusations that the governor had acted inappropriately with 12 women, many individuals on both sides of the aisle no doubt rejoiced. One man, however, who has been soundly attacked himself by New York Democrats was appalled. He stated that he had no personal knowledge as to the truth or falsity of the charges, but that the governor was not being treated fairly or lawfully.
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Andrew Cuomo Arrested By The Military?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arrested by the military. There is no evidence that Cuomo has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. Fact Check:. Cuomo on Aug. 10 announced he...
New York City, NYNY1

Lawmaker renews push for recalling officials in New York

The scandals and controversies facing outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leading one state lawmaker to renew his call for a statewide recall mechanism in New York. The provision, through a constitutional amendment, would allow electors to recall elected officials and remove them from office. If approved, the measure would provide another leverage point of removing an elected official.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Ex-Cuomo aides who helped smear accuser leave jobs at top PR firm

Two former staffers of Gov. Andrew Cuomo who helped their ex-boss smear sexual harassment accuser Lindsey Boylan have left their jobs at a politically connected public relations firm with millions of dollars in state contracts, The Post has learned. Josh Vlasto and Richard Bamberger — both former top Cuomo staffers...
PoliticsElle

Cuomo Was Right to Resign. But Our Fight Can't End There

I was a candidate for Congress in 2017 when the #MeToo movement gained widespread coverage in the media. The public reckoning over the last several years has forced accountability for some high profile people in power for what was once considered acceptable, tolerable, or at worst, a gray area in workplace behavior.
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

The Cuomo Pandemic Scandal No One Is Talking About

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his plans to resign come August 24, the response from almost everyone was "good riddance." The sexual harassment allegations that prompted the governor's resignation are reason enough to wish Cuomo a speedy goodbye. Many writers, including Reason's Liz Wolfe, argued that the governor's policy early in the pandemic of requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients—and his attempted cover-up of all the deaths that caused—should have led to his ouster long ago.
New York City, NYriverdalepress.com

Cuomo right to step down

It’s a concept so important to society that it’s found in the U.S. Constitution not just once, but twice. It’s due process — otherwise known as fair treatment under the law — first found in the Fifth Amendment by our Founding Fathers, and then again in the 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868.
Public SafetyCBS News

"Me Too" founder weighs in on Cuomo harassment scandal

Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation is being met with criticism from both sides of the aisle. Some critics say his apology was inauthentic, as he continued to deny he sexually harassed 11 women. Tarana Burke, the founder of the "Me Too" movement, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
PoliticsWTVW

Andrew Cuomo resigns amid scandal

(WEHT)– New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced he will resign. This will take effect in two weeks. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place as New York’s governor in 14 days. “The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Cuomo, embroiled in scandal, laments 'politics' as he resigns

NEW YORK - In his resignation address Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo repeatedly claimed responsibility for making his 11 accusers feel uncomfortable ("I take full responsibility for my actions," Cuomo said), but while he apologized to his victims, the governor also depicted himself as someone, somehow, also worthy of the public's pity.
PoliticsNebraskaTV

Prominent LGBTQ+ activists face scrutiny following probe into Gov. Cuomo

WASHINGTON (SBG)— Two prominent LGBTQ+ activists are coming under scrutiny following the New York Attorney General’s report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of state employees. According to the LGBTQ+ newspaper, The Washington Blade, Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David is now facing an internal review by Human Rights...
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Group launches fundraising campaign for film about Alabama’s voting rights activism

A voter engagement group launched a kickstarter campaign today to raise money for a documentary that aims to tell the 150-year story of voting rights activism in the state. Adia Winfrey, founder of Transform Alabama, said the “ROLL OUT” project will follow a continuum of stories that build an “intergenerational bridge” between the movement’s past and future.
Politicsfox5dc.com

Cuomo may not outlast latest scandal

As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deals with the fallout from a bombshell report outlining sexual harassment allegations against him from nearly a dozen women, speculation is rampant on the political future of a man who was once hailed as a potential White House contender. Nation contributor Ross Barkan is the author of The Prince: Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, and the Fall of New York. His latest piece for The Nation is: "Andrew Cuomo Is the New Crown Prince of Denial.” He joined Jim on The Final 5 to explain what’s next.
PoliticsLaw.com

With Cuomo's Downfall, NY's Top Judge Loses Key Political Ally

It was a weekend in February and the situation was worsening for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Two former aides had accused him of sexual harassment. Calls for an independent investigation were intensifying. With public pressure quickly mounting, the governor’s team looped in Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. The proposal? Have...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you did, tell people what you...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

In their own words: All Cuomo probe witnesses have a right to speak, regardless of a stupid law

The damming report from New York’s attorney general on sexual harassment charges against Gov. Cuomo refers many times to the transcripts of the 41 people questioned under oath, a subset of the 179 witnesses interviewed in the probe. However, due to a likely unconstitutional aspect of the unusual New York State statute used in the investigation, Executive Law § 63(8), all of those 179 people ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy