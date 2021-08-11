Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dauphin County, PA

Dauphin County home with pool, curved staircase and 7 fireplaces for $525,000: Cool Spaces

Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Surrounded by trees on a 2.45 acres in rural Dauphin County, this stately 4,653-square-foot brick home, with multiple chimneys rising above the roofline, looks massive. Nestled against the one end of the home is an attached two-car garage with triple-dormered roof and an entire semi-private living area with its own set of steps off of the kitchen, a bedroom, full bath and office room.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 3

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
95K+
Followers
44K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Dauphin County, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireplaces#Staircase#Nook#Family Room#French#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy