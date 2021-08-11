Cancel
Public Safety

UK police confirm British national arrested for suspected spying

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - British police confirmed that a British national who was arrested by German authorities had been held on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in “intelligence agent activity.”

Earlier on Wednesday, German prosecutors said police in the country had arrested on Tuesday a British man who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash.

Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
