Messi makes football 'beautiful', says Paris St Germain president

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Soccer Football - Lionel Messi Press Conference after signing for Paris St Germain - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - August 11, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the press conference REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president and CEO of Paris St Germain, said it was an "amazing and historic day" to present Lionel Messi as a player for the French soccer powerhouse.

"He makes football magic, beautiful. He is a winner," al-Khelaifi told a news conference.

Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career. read more

