EAGLES 2018 NFC TITLE GAME PICK 6 HERO PATRICK ROBINSON RETIRES!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Robinson, 33, began his career as the Saints’ first-round draft pick in 2010 and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in his career-best season in 2017. He also spent time with the Chargers and Colts between his two stints in New Orleans. Robinson was actually a lead contender...

