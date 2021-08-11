Cancel
Georgia State

NEW OVERNIGHT: Tropical Storm Fred forms, could impact Georgia next week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Fred swirled to life near Puerto Rico on Tuesday night and is following a course that could bring it to Florida sometime this weekend and Georgia after that.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said as of 5 a.m., the storm’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and it’s moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Fred could have an impact on our weather as early as early next week with tropical moisture moving in.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Tropical Storm Fred is south of Puerto Rico
  • The storm is expected to move up along the west coast of the Florida peninsula this weekend
  • The storm could bring heavy rain to Georgia

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
