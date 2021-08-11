Heat Advisory issued for Central Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oneida The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Black River At Boonville affecting Lewis, Jefferson and Oneida Counties. For the Black River...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Boonville. * Until this morning. * At 1:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 6.7 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood stage, widespread farmland flooding in the Flats area. Several roads may be closed in Glenfield, Martinsburg, and Lowville.