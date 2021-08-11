Summer sun, isolated pop-ups this week; Tropical Storm Fred helps boost storm chances this weekend

REST OF THIS WEEK: If you liked the weather for the past few days, then you'll be happy with this forecast. We have more of the same in store through Friday with plenty of sun, seasonable highs in the lower 90s, and only isolated pop-up downpours. The rain will initially develop closer to the coast between 2 and 4 p.m. with the Atlantic sea breeze pushing storms west through the day. This pattern tends to lean to thunderstorms along the west coast of Florida lingering into the evening, so look for the distant flashes! Enjoy this sweet summertime pattern!

WEEKEND: Saturday is the pick day with increasing storm chances by Sunday!

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred formed in the Caribbean late Tuesday, but is struggling to maintain cyclone status. Fred may impact the First Coast by late this weekend into early next week. The extent of those impacts is still unclear, but we will continue to fine-tune the forecast day by day. Overall, the Jacksonville area can expect an increase in storm coverage with a flood threat due to recent, heavy rains and saturated grounds. Any additional rainfall would prolong river flooding as well, especially for the St. Marys River at Macclenny.

Now is the time to stock up on supply kits and review your family's emergency plan, especially with the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season getting underway.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory on Wednesday, the storm was nearing the Dominican Republic. Its center was about 115 miles south-southeast of Santo Domingo and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph. The Tropical Storm Warning for Puerto Rico including Culebra and Vieques, and for the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been discontinued.

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging from September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been five named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.