Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Family Accountability and Recovery Court is up and running in the 8th District

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping children safe and helping families become healthy is at the heart of the 8th District Family Accountability and Recovery Court (FARC). This district wide family drug court is held in Lenoir, Wayne, and Greene Counties and is overseen by Judge Beth Heath, Chief District Court Judge of the 8th Judicial District. Judge Heath, along with both judicial and community team members strive to help families dealing with substance use issues have positive outcomes.

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Courts#Farc#Judicial District#Drug Court#Farc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Times West Virginian

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF MARION ...

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF MARION COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. THIS IS A PUBLICATION BY CLASS II LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT. It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that David DePalma Punch is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address. It is hereby ordered that David DePalma Punch serve upon Angel Christina Roberson, Circuit Clerk's Office, whose address is, 219 Adams Street, Room 211, Fairmont, WV 26554, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition For Divorce filed in this action on or before September 3, 2021. If you fail to Answer the Petition for Divorce, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
hilliardohio.gov

First Group Completes Hilliard Recovery Court Process

Hilliard Recovery Court will celebrate its first group of graduates at a special ceremony at noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Norwich Pavilion, 4162 Columbia Street, in Weaver Park. Four participants are expected to be recognized for completing the two-year alcohol and drug-recovery court process, which was launched in 2019...
Natchitoches Times

Cases heard in District Court

The following criminal cases were heard in the 10th Judicial District Court. ADAMS, DANIEL, w/m, simple criminal damage. Bench warrant issued. BABINEAUX, CHRISTYN LANIQUE, b/f, possession of sch I. Sentenced to 15 days in the parish jail, suspended, placed on one year supervised probation; pay $500 fine; $326.50 court costs; $150 to the crime lab; $100 to DARE; $100 to the criminal court fund; $10 to the coroner and $2 to Crime Stoppers, plus a $25 per month supervision fee. Total fines and costs, $1,188.50.
Clinton Herald

Clinton County District Court activity

• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order against Randy M. Frazier, 37, 114 1/2 S. Second St., Apt. 2, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order July 21 dismissing the charge. The order says the State noted the protected party had some uncertainty and was unable to identify Frazier as the person who was present on the date of the alleged violation. He was accused July 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Brenham Banner-Press

Four sentenced in district court on Thursday

Four people plead guilty to felony offenses and received terms ranging from probation to prison terms before Judge Reva L. Towslee Corbett in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to District Attorney Julie Renken, who listed case dispositions as follows:. • Aparis Unique Higgs, 34, of Round Rock, was sentenced...
Cynthiana Democrat

Harrison District Court

Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Estate of Mark Edward Fogle, probate hearing; order entered, bond approved. Estate of Austin Tyler Smallwood, probate hearing; order entered, bond approved. Estate of Robert W. Troy, motion hour; order entered. Estate of Russell Williams, probate hearing; will admitted, order entered, bond approved. CIVIL CASES.
Shelby County, ALShelby Reporter

Bell announces candidacy for District Court Judge

CHELSEA – Shelby County resident Ashley N. Bell announced her candidacy for the Shelby County District Court Judge Place 1 seat during her campaign kick-off on July 17. A Mobile native, Bell is a full-time practicing attorney in Alabama and is the founder of A. Bell Law Firm LLC. As...
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee County District Court 08.10.21

Discover Bank vs. Lisa M. Marder, petition for judgment, $4,946. • Kaneisha Handridge, $550, Aug. 25. • Baylee Williams, $495, Aug. 25. • Kendra Oliver, $550, Aug. 25. • Tyler Fuller, $1,265, Aug. 25. • Elijan Hughes, et al., $600, Aug. 25. Lee Home Solution LLC vs. Melissa Beard, et...
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

County health officer recommends vaccine be mandatory

BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s Health Officer said Wednesday vaccinations are so crucial to save lives and stop the pandemic they should be mandatory for everyone eligible. “Everybody should be vaccinated,” said Dr. Rick Sabol, who was appointed Medical Officer for the Mercer County Health Department earlier this year. “If it were up to me, I would make it mandatory for everyone to get vaccinated.”
Clyde, NCThe Mountaineer

Sanitary district, Clyde payment dispute to be settled in court

Junaluska Sanitary District and the town of Clyde are embroiled in a lawsuit over costs of a sewer upgrade project to provide services to Riverbend School and businesses along the way, including two truck stops. The sanitary district said Clyde needs to pay a proportionate share of the upgrade, but...
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Eight people plead guilty in district court

Eight people plead guilty to felonies and received terms ranging from probation to prison terms before Judge Carson Campbell in the 21st Judicial District Court on Thursday, according to Julie Renken, District Attorney who listed case dispositions as follows:. • Sara Elizabeth Kinney, 57, of Brenham, was sentenced to 15...
brownwoodtx.com

Defendants sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported the following defendants were sentenced recently in 35th Judicial District Court:. Leonard Augustine Morin Jr., on probation for robbery, was revoked and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Alexander Plant, on probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, was revoked...
hccommunityjournal.com

Maguire to run for district judge

Local attorney M. Patrick Maguire has announced his candidacy for 198th Judicial District Judge after the current district judge, Hon. Rex Emerson, announced he would not run for re-election. “In light of Judge Emerson’s announcement that he will not be seeking re-election, I am announcing my candidacy for the position...
Sandstone, MNpinecountynews.com

Community service runs in the family

Community involvement runs deep within the Spartz family, and it truly shows. Norma, Pete and Andy Spartz were chosen to be this year’s Grand Marshals for the Quarry days parade because of all they do for the community. “They all have big hearts and helping hands,” said Rose Spencer of the Sandstone Area Chamber of Commerce.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

District court leaves federal eviction protections in place

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday denied a request by two Realtor associations to overturn the federal ban on evictions due to expire Oct. 3. The same district court in May ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was unlawful but also placed a stay on the decision, leaving the ban in place until the government could appeal. In subsequent decisions, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Supreme Court allowed the stay and the moratorium to remain in place.
mauinow.com

Mālama Family Recovery Center Awarded $30,000

Mālama Family Recovery Center was awarded $30,000 from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation as part of its CHANGE Grants program. A total of $7 million was awarded to 194 nonprofit organizations statewide. Funding included $2 million from 665 donors and $5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In 2020, Scott gifted a total of $10 million to HCF.
Tompkins County, NYwrfi.org

Tompkins County Health Department Clarifies COVID-19 Testing Recommendations

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department is clarifying its recommendations around COVID-19 testing. First off, the Health Department recommends getting a PCR test whenever possible. They are the most sensitive and reliable way to test for COVID-19. They are available through the Cayuga Health System. All Tompkins County testing sites report their results to the Health Department.
Bucks County, PAfox29.com

Bucks County Health Department recommends masks for students this fall

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Bucks County Health Department revised their school guidance to include a recommendation for masking of all students this fall. Pennsylvania to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for schools. "From the beginning of the pandemic, the Bucks County Health Department has worked collaboratively with our schools and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy