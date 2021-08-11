Family Accountability and Recovery Court is up and running in the 8th District

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF MARION COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA. THIS IS A PUBLICATION BY CLASS II LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT. It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that David DePalma Punch is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address. It is hereby ordered that David DePalma Punch serve upon Angel Christina Roberson, Circuit Clerk's Office, whose address is, 219 Adams Street, Room 211, Fairmont, WV 26554, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition For Divorce filed in this action on or before September 3, 2021. If you fail to Answer the Petition for Divorce, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.