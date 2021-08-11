Family Accountability and Recovery Court is up and running in the 8th District
Keeping children safe and helping families become healthy is at the heart of the 8th District Family Accountability and Recovery Court (FARC). This district wide family drug court is held in Lenoir, Wayne, and Greene Counties and is overseen by Judge Beth Heath, Chief District Court Judge of the 8th Judicial District. Judge Heath, along with both judicial and community team members strive to help families dealing with substance use issues have positive outcomes.www.neusenews.com
