ZenaPay, a US-based payment system, has partnered with cryptocurrency mobile apps provider Epazz to allow consumers a way to buy items online or in stores using Bitcoin. Epazz has announced ZenaPay allows users to make payments using crypto currencies for everyday transactions, improving exchange fees while supporting both virtual and physical credit and debit cards. The next release will open up access to unbanked consumers. The technology will be developed into an alternative to checking accounts.