Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

'What If...?' Gives The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Animated Banger Of A Remix

wpsu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel anthology comic What If...? ran off-and-on from 1977 through 1998; mostly, it was narrated by the mysterious Uatu the Watcher, an alien who'd kick-off each issue by picking an established and familiar event (the formation of a super-team, say, or the death of a beloved side character) and introduce the reader to an alternate universe in which things were utterly changed in ways large and small (a different hero joined that team, or that character didn't die).

radio.wpsu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Ap#Mcu#Loki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Criticism of What if…? An animated marvel from Marvel Studios

Tomorrow premieres on Disney +, What if…? Marvel studios animated series that plunges into the open multiverse in Loki. What would happen if…?, is a series that represents the first foray of Marvel Studios into the world of animation, which reinvents the main moments of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Review; "An Instant Animated Classic...Marvel Has Delivered A Mind-Bending MCU Masterpiece"

What If...? is the latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+, and as ambitious as shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki may have been, even they might pale in comparison to what plays out in these first three episodes. Like WandaVision’s superhero spin on sitcoms, an animated series exploring alternate realities is certainly unlike anything you've seen from the MCU before, but it’s a risk that pays off thanks to director Bryan Andrews and Head Writer AC Bradley. Taking inspiration from the wacky comic book one-shots the show is named after, Marvel Studios manages to take that concept and improve on it in a way that ensures you won't soon forget these "Variants." As a result, once you experience these new worlds, you'll never look at the MCU the same way again.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Marvel's WHAT IF...? Animated Series Could See Live-Action Spinoff Films

Fans seem pretty excited about Marvel’s upcoming What If…? animated series. There are already a couple of seasons planned and as you’ve seen and heard, they are going to tell some pretty crazy and fun stories. Marvel’s What If…? is an anthology series where The Watcher looks at instances where...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

What is the Plot of Marvel’s What If..?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? is one of the MCU series to appear on Disney+ alongside WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and many other shows lined up for the present and future phases as they rebuild and expand the existing universe opening more possibilities than ever. Still, this show stands out because of its plot, so, what is it about?
Comics25yearslatersite.com

Beyond the Screen #7: What If…? The Animated Marvel We Hoped For

In a new weekly column called Beyond the Screen, author A. J. Black unpacks what we’re all discussing from the world of cinema and television. This time, he looks at the imminent arrival of Marvel’s What If…? and how it operates on more than one level…. Marvel and animation have...
TV SeriesPosted by
Connecticut Public

A Review Of Marvel's New Animated Series: 'What If...'

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Every universe is different. DEGGANS: As in what if The Vision and Iron Man really had a no-holds-barred fight or Thanos turned out to be the good guy and Tony Stark wanted to kill half of humanity? See, it's fun when you really get going. But Marvel has supercharged that idea with its wonderful new animated series, "What If...?", based on a legendary comic book.
Comics/Film

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Review: The Multiverse Offers Mixed Results with Stylish Animation and Rushed Storytelling

In the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, endless story possibilities have been unleashed by way of the multiverse, a perpetually branching timeline where infinite alternate universes put unique spins on characters and events we know from Marvel Studios. Loki sparked the mess that will soon be unleashed in the live-action Marvel movies and TV show, but before we get there, Marvel’s What If…? animated series reveals exactly what kind of stories can be found within the multiverse. Unfortunately, in the first three episodes of the series provided ahead of the premiere on August 11, the results are mixed, and not just in the entertaining way you’d like to see in an alternate universe comic book anthology series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘What If?’ has some fun imagining a parallel Marvel universe

Each episode of the Disney+ animated MCU series “What If ... ?” begins with Jeffrey Wright’s the Watcher delivering a Rod Serling-like, “Twilight Zone” intro:. “Time, space, reality … it’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know. I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me and ponder the question, ‘What if?’ ”
ComicsComicBook

What If...? Review: Marvel Studios' First Foray Into Animation Leaves Something to Be Desired

At long last, Marvel's What If...? is nearly upon us as Marvel Studios celebrates its first adventure into animation. Written by a room led by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, What If...? takes fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a trip across the multiverse as it examines peculiar situations with well-known Marvel characters. As you all have seen in the trailers by now, various MCU mainstays return to voice their animated counterparts from Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter to the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, and everyone in between.
Movieslrmonline.com

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse Review & Discussion- Animated Multiverse Goodness Before What If…? Hits Disney+ | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse Review & Discussion- Animated Multiverse Goodness Before What If…? Hits Disney+ | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. MARVEL MULTIVERSE MAYHEM is the premier ALL THINGS MARVEL podcast from LRM Online’s Genreverse Podcast Network. Kyle and Nick will be guiding you through the latest phase of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the latest episode of a Disney+ show to a feature film by Marvel Studios (…or Sony….), we’ve got you covered with inciteful recaps, Easter eggs, and further MCU speculation!
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel Studios Planning ‘Multiple’ New Animated Series Following Debut of ‘What If…?’

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” — which debuts on Wednesday on Disney Plus — marks a critical creative milestone for the MCU. As the title suggests, the show takes full advantage of the storytelling possibilities of the multiverse that “Loki” officially established. Each self-contained episode explores a different alternative storyline, like what if “Captain America’s” Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, or what if “Black Panther’s” T’Challa had been abducted from Earth as a child instead of “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Peter Quill?
TV & VideosRoger Ebert

Disney+'s What If...? is a Cynical Remix of MCU Storylines

Marvel’s latest series on Disney+ is more of a remix album, playing with the elements you recognize, to show different outcomes with much of the same structure. In the case of the anthology series' first episode, “What If ... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger,” it’s about imaging Hayley Atwell’s Agent Peggy Carter as the one who gets the super serum that creates Captain America, and not Steve Rogers. A simple choice during a pivotal moment taken from “Captain America: The First Avenger” makes a whole dimension difference, and Peggy Carter gets the injection, the strength. It’s up to her to smash against the forces of HYDRA, who are themselves being led by the villain appropriately named Red Skull. Rogers, on the other hand, is still the “skinny kid from Brooklyn,” but he gets his own massive power later on with the help of Stark's ingenuity.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘What If…?’: Marvel Remixes MCU Origin Stories From A New, Entertaining Perspective But Needs More Divergence [Review]

In Marvel Studios’ first animated series, “What If…?,” Tony Stark’s critical opening origin moment from “Iron Man” in war-torn Afghanistan is retold. However, instead of being captured and critically wounded when shrapnel embeds into his heart from an explosive device of his own Stark Industries making—a brush with death that leads him to an epiphany about his life as an arms-dealing war profiteer— he is saved and rescued by the militant soldier Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). We don’t see the rest of the scene because it’s only in the trailer—not the first three episodes given to press for review—but its possibilities are limitless. Which is the crux of “What If…” based on the comic series that recontextualized the origin story of many Marvel heroes and villains, posing various questions about where their paths may have led them had their crucial turning points not occurred or occurred differently. For Tony Stark, maybe the “What If…” question is: what if Tony Stark never became Iron Man, met Erik Killmonger, and continued on his path or arms dealing? That’s certainly a radically different destiny, and “What If…?” is perfectly timed, exploring the multiverse and unlimited possibilities of time, space and new narrative, just a few weeks after the events of the “Loki” series ripped the multiverse wide open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy