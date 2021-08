Near-premises computing offers the robustness of a central data center at the edge. It's time to take a look at this option. Too often Internet of Things devices that run manufacturing production lines, robotics, sensors and other IoT devices, are run strictly on distributed networks that at some time must connect with a central data center so more heavy-lifting processing can be done. But near-premises computing is data center and IT infrastructure that is distributed so it can optimally support IoT that is implemented at different physical locations.