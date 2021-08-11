Woman calls on NYCHA, says leak has led to ceiling damage

" A Mott Haven woman is calling out NYCHA for a leak in her apartment that she says has led to ceiling damage and threatens the wellbeing of her grandson. Wanda Fuller says it has been an embarrassment living in her apartment in the Patterson Houses. For the past decade, she says a persistent leak around her bathroom has caused ceiling damage, decay and now mold. “Don’t nobody deserve to live like that, even if you are in public housing, you deserve to have a decent apartment,” said Fuller. She also says her 8-year-old grandson, who lives with her, is constantly in harm's way due to the falling debris. In the past 10 years, Fuller says she has reached out to NYCHA hundreds of times to discuss the leak. She says although they believe they’ve found the source of the leak, none of their repairs seem to fix it. Fuller is pleading with NYCHA to solve the problem once and for all. “I’m tired of it, I want them to find out where the leak is coming from and just take care of it all at once. Because I was younger then, but I’m older - I’m 68 years old, and I don’t want to be there by myself and fall and hurt myself,” said Fuller. "NYCHA staff conducted a mold inspection today and a plumbing team is working on discovering the origin of the leak. Once they find the leak, they will schedule repairs. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs," a NYCHA spokesperson said in a statement to News 12. "