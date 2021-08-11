Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

The Porsche 911 is highly regarded as one of the best models that Porsche has ever made, as it is widely popular and is very successful in terms of sales and wins in championship races. While there have been many different iterations of the 911 that have been produced over the years, there is one particular model that is considered by car enthusiasts to be the most valuable. That vehicle is the Porsche 911 2.7 RS, which was in October 1971. What makes the 911 2.7 RS one of the best 911s made by Porsche? Let us find as we dive into the brief history of one of the greatest cars ever made, the Porsche 911 2.7 RS.