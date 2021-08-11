Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

By Matt Kew
Autosport Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-Formula 1 driver Wehrlein exited Mahindra Racing ahead of the six-race Berlin season finale last summer to complete his move to Porsche and replace Neel Jani. While he is understood to have signed a multi-year deal, team-mate Lotterer’s future as part of the manufacturer’s FE programme was less assured after a number of crashes that have left him only 17th in the points ahead of this weekend's season finale in Berlin.

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wehrlein
Person
Mitch Evans
Person
Neel Jani
Person
Mark Webber
Person
Stoffel Vandoorne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Jaguar Racing#Porsche Fe#Ds Techeetah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Le Mans 24 Hours 1978 Poster | Original vintage poster

An original vintage poster for the 1978 Le Mans 24 hours. Porsche were placed 2nd & 3rd, but the race was won by Didier Pironi & Jean-Pierre Jaussaud in the Renault Sport Alpine A442B. The unique artwork on this poster is by Lardrot.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more

LMH has been introduced as a replacement for the LMP1 category, in a bid to reduce costs at the top end of endurance racing and increase its appeal to automotive manufacturers, after the likes of Audi and Porsche withdrew to leave Toyota as the only OEM remaining. Toyota introduced its...
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

History of the Porsche 911 2.7 RS

The Porsche 911 is highly regarded as one of the best models that Porsche has ever made, as it is widely popular and is very successful in terms of sales and wins in championship races. While there have been many different iterations of the 911 that have been produced over the years, there is one particular model that is considered by car enthusiasts to be the most valuable. That vehicle is the Porsche 911 2.7 RS, which was in October 1971. What makes the 911 2.7 RS one of the best 911s made by Porsche? Let us find as we dive into the brief history of one of the greatest cars ever made, the Porsche 911 2.7 RS.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Corvette ace Garcia to run Campos tribute helmet at Le Mans

Garcia, three-time Le Mans winner, three-time Daytona winner and four-time IMSA GT champion, spoke movingly after his Rolex 24 at Daytona triumph in January left him in emotional turmoil. He couldn’t remain at the track due to a positive COVID-19 test (which turned out to be a false positive), so...
Motorsportsracer.com

In-Car: Patrick Long Porsche 911 Trans Am at the 2021 Monterey Reunion

Ride in 4K with Porsche factory driver Patrick Long in the 1974 Porsche 911 converted to RSR specs that was first raced in the SCCA Trans Am series in 1981 by owner/builder Karl Durkheimer, and continued competing in Trans Am and IMSA’s GT category. Long gets busy with the flat-six engine around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the 2021 edition of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours marks the dawn of a new era for the world's oldest and most famous endurance race, as the Hypercar class replaces LMP1 as the top of the endurance racing pyramid. Toyota goes into the event aiming to take a fourth straight victory, having been...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Pierson Joins United Autosports For WEC

United Autosports confirmed that 15-year-old American driver Josh Pierson will join its team for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship. Pierson is currently racing in the Road to Indy USF2000 Series. The teen first sat in a kart at just two years old, racing locally at age four, nationally at seven and internationally at 11. After karting, he moved into single seaters, racing F1600 and the USF2000’s, entering the Road to Indy series.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Cadillac linked to Le Mans return with LMDh programme

Laura Klauser, manager of GM's sportscar programmes, has revealed that bringing Cadillac back to Le Mans for the first time since the end of the Northstar LMP programme in 2002 is on the agenda for the American manufacturer. "It will depend on if we are going down that path with...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

Tom Howard is a News Editor working across both Autosport.com and Motorsport.com websites. Starting out as a sports reporter in local newspapers, Tom focussed on motorsport covering several national championships in the UK, including the BTCC. After a period working as a freelance journalist, Tom moved to Australia in 2013...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Magnussen relishes "really cool" first Le Mans experience

The ex-Formula 1 racer and current Chip Ganassi Racing IMSA SportsCar Championship driver is set to make his Le Mans debut this weekend at the wheel of a High Class Racing-run ORECA 07 LMP2, sharing a cockpit with his father Jan and fellow countryman Anders Fjordbach. On Sunday, the trio...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

DS Techeetah to employ team orders after Berlin FE front row lockout

Vergne pipped da Costa by 0.073 seconds to snare pole and boost his title prospects. Both double title winner Vergne, 12th in the points, and team-mate da Costa in fifth, remain in mathematical conventional for the crown ahead of the finale double-header round. In their first year as team-mates last...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Toyota: Glickenhaus pace is "very good news" for Le Mans

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon described the position of the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH at the top of the timesheets at the end of the nine-hour test as "very good news" and said that the Japanese manufacturer is "happy for them and the series". "It would not at...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

How to become a Garage & Tyre Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Unlike the hyper-specific world of engineers, Garage Technicians are expert adapters, getting involved with a bit of everything to help the team run through a race weekend. This flexibility and diversity makes the role an interesting and varied one, and to find out more we spoke to Haas F1 Team’s Marek Smrek to see what it takes and how to become one.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

After Ferrari's not-so-great 2020 F1 season, the SF21 really needed some work to make a comeback - and that's exactly what Ferrari is doing. But how has Ferrari improved their Formula 1 car in 2021? Jake Boxall-Legge looks at the improvements from the engine package, the new aero, and how it is overcoming its 2020 struggles.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Mercedes could sell Formula E team after 2022 departure

As initially reported by Autosport last Sunday and now officially confirmed by Mercedes, the newly crowned championship-winning marque will quit Formula E at the end of the 2022 season following a decision made by the Daimler board in the past two weeks. This comes as part of a “refocus of...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The 10 Best Le Mans Liveries: Rothmans, Silk Cut, Martini & more

Many of the greatest motorsport liveries have appeared at the Le Mans 24 Hours. Autosport has already selected the best-looking Le Mans cars and now we’ve chosen the top colour schemes. Top 10: Best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars ranked. For this list we picked out the liveries we thought...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

24 Hours Vision, at Le Mans

Sure, handling some of the world’s fastest sportscars at speeds of 200mph and above when exposed to all types of weather conditions, temperatures and times of day takes its toll on the human body and mind, but also on the eyes. This is why the Essilor brand – the #1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy