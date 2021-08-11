Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
Ex-Formula 1 driver Wehrlein exited Mahindra Racing ahead of the six-race Berlin season finale last summer to complete his move to Porsche and replace Neel Jani. While he is understood to have signed a multi-year deal, team-mate Lotterer’s future as part of the manufacturer’s FE programme was less assured after a number of crashes that have left him only 17th in the points ahead of this weekend's season finale in Berlin.www.autosport.com
