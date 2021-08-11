TheA500 Mini licensed Amiga retro console announced
The Commodore Amiga was one of the most successful home computers before IBM Compatible PCs became established as not just the default office choice, but good for home users too. Until the early 90s, the Amiga's games library, out-of-the-box multimedia capabilities - and price - made it a winning home computer choice, but PC started to gain admiring glances with higher resolution graphics, fast 3D games, and first FPS titles. Probably the last couple of nails in the Amiga's coffin were the arrival of Intel Pentium processors running at 100MHz+, and Windows 95 with its easy-to-use UI and multi-media smarts.hexus.net
