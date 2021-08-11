TheA500 Mini licensed Amiga retro console announced

ICYMI, the newest gaming 'mini' isn't a PlayStation, Nintendo or SEGA system of old, or even a console at all, but a compact recreation of Commodore's Amiga 500 (albeit with emulation capabilities up to the Amiga 1200). As revealed by manufacturers Retro Games Ltd on August 10 2021, the A500 Mini will ship with a very era-accurate mouse, a control pad clearly modelled after the one that came with the short-lived Amiga CD32 console, and 25 built-in games. It also features the option to run your own ROMs, four save slots per game, display options, and full-size keyboard support (as this, being a mini, doesn't actually have working keys).