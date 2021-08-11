PSG confirms soccer (mega) star Messi’s arrival with (meh) stadium drone video
French football club Paris Saint-Germain just took a big step closer to achieving its dream: flat-out buying its first European title through another huge-salaried player to its star-bloated roster. And to celebrate the budget-busting arrival of Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi, the club could think of no better manner than recreating a blah version of a rival club’s spectacular single-shot video drone flight through its stadium.dronedj.com
