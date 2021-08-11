Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

PSG confirms soccer (mega) star Messi’s arrival with (meh) stadium drone video

By Bruce Crumley
dronedj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench football club Paris Saint-Germain just took a big step closer to achieving its dream: flat-out buying its first European title through another huge-salaried player to its star-bloated roster. And to celebrate the budget-busting arrival of Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi, the club could think of no better manner than recreating a blah version of a rival club’s spectacular single-shot video drone flight through its stadium.

dronedj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Steinbrenner
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Soccer Club#Psg#French#European#Argentine#Qatar Sports Investments#Qatari#Al Jazeera Tv#Parisians#The Champions League#Russian#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccer90min.com

Neymar confirms Lionel Messi's PSG move

Neymar has confirmed that he will be linking up with close friend Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain next season. The Argentine reached a total agreement with PSG on Tuesday morning and soon hopped on a flight over to the French capital to put pen to paper on a two-year contract worth close to £35m per season.
UEFAcryptocoingossip.com

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Soars Following Potential Lionel Messi Signing

The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) has seen a significant price surge following news that ex-Barcelona player Lionel Messi will be joining the French outfit. One of the world’s best footballers will be leaving Barcelona Football Club. The recent news was confirmed by both Lionel Messi and the player’s now ex-club.
UEFAwibqam.com

PSG confirms Messi’s wage package will include “$PSG Fan Tokens”

PARIS (Reuters) – French soccer club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) said on Thursday the wage package of its new Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi will include the crypto currency “$PSG Fan Tokens”. “This initiative positions Paris St Germain once more as one of the most innovative and avant-garde brands in...
UEFAInternational Business Times

PSG Braced For Messi Arrival

Lionel Messi is expected to arrive in Paris on Monday, lured by the limitless funds of PSG, having said a tearful farewell to Barcelona after 21 years. The 34-year-old, seen by the French giants' Qatari owners as the vital missing piece of their frustrating Champions League puzzle, has already had fans playing a guessing game.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Aubameyang, Coutinho swap; Pogba to PSG

Some huge names are included in the latest transfer news as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Phillipe Coutinho swap between Barcelona and Arsenal is mentioned, so too is Paul Pogba to PSG. When it comes to swap deals, Barcelona would certainly be interested in that due to their current financial situation.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Fans gather outside PSG stadium as Lionel Messi arrives in French capital

Excited Paris St Germain fans gathered at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening after the club issued a series of less than subtle hints that Argentina superstar Lionel Messi was about to sign. The 34-year-old six-times Ballon d’Or winner, who bade an emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years...
Soccerabc23.com

Messi Trains with PSG

Lionel Messi has trained for the first time with his new club, Paris Saint-Germain, days after his move from Barcelona. It was the first time he’d been on a Football Pitch since winning the Copa America with Argentina last month and Messi isn’t expected to make his debut for PSG until the end of the month.
NBAFanSided

Steph Curry congratulates Lionel Messi’s taste with move to PSG (Photo)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry congratulated Lionel Messi after officially signing with Paris Saint-Germain. In the midst of the NBA offseason, the story that has dominated the sports world was the shocking announcement that soccer star Lionel Messi was leaving FC Barcelona. Messi did not waste any time finding a new team, as he signed on with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
SoccerYardbarker

Thierry Henry offers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

Appearing on French television, Henry gave his opinion on his former teammate Lionel Messi’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain after being forced to leave Barcelona. The pair won the 2009 Champions League together under Guardiola, beating an imperious Manchester United in the final in Rome. “The balance is the most...
SoccerPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Ligue 1 soccer: How to watch Messi and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg Saturday (8-14-21) for FREE

PARIS (AP) — Negotiations on Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain took just a few days. Expect a longer wait for his debut. The 34-year-old Argentina star had just returned from vacation when Barcelona announced it couldn’t afford to keep him, opening the door for PSG. Messi is now under contract for at least two seasons in the French capital.
UEFABleacher Report

Barcelona Defeat Real Sociedad in 1st Match Since Lionel Messi's Exit To PSG

Barcelona didn't miss Lionel Messi in its first match of the 2021-22 La Liga season, earning a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad. Martin Braithwaite scored two goals for the home team at Camp Nou on Sunday, matching his scoring total for all of last season. The forward then helped close things out with an assist to Sergi Roberto in extra time, sealing the win after Real Sociedad created drama with two late goals.
Soccer90min.com

Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, likely delaying any potential transfer to Real Madrid until next summer. Mbappe is in the final year of his PSG contract and failure from the club to agree a new deal with the 2018 World Cup winner would see him become available as a free agent, with Real likely to be ready and waiting to snap him up after years of mutual admiration.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona offer Lionel Messi's vacant number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are thought to have offered Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho, who is currently not assigned a squad number at Camp Nou. There have been calls for Barça to retire Messi’s shirt following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain, However, until others like Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti leave, it is currently the only number that is still available in the first-team squad, where shirts run from 1-24.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid ready to go after Erling Haaland if they don’t land Kylian Mbappe

With Real Madrid growing increasingly frustrated with the Kylian Mbappe talks, the club could look to try and land Kylian Mbappe instead. Real Madrid and manager Carlo Ancelotti appear ready to make a splash this summer transfer window regardless if Paris Saint-Germain sells them Kylian Mbappe or not. Could the La Liga giants turn their attention elsewhere for a stud striker? That appears to be the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy