The latest news on the upcoming FIFA 22? That you’re going to be able to take away one of the most irritating weapons for other players to use against you. When playing Ultimate Teams, you’ll be able to turn off celebrations so that you won’t have to be annoyed by what your opponent does after a victory, instead focusing on your own team. The game is closing in on its release date of October 1 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.