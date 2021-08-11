Cancel
Norton and Avast are merging into an $8 billion antivirus empire

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortonLifeLock and Avast are merging in a deal worth more than $8 billion. The deal will see NortonLifelock acquire all of Avast’s shares, and create a much larger cyber security firm. “With this combination, we can strengthen our cyber safety platform and make it available to more than 500 million users,” says Vincent Pilette, NortonLifeLock CEO. “We will also have the ability to further accelerate innovation to transform cyber safety.”

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avast Antivirus#Cyber Security#Nortonlifelock Ceo#Avg#Symantec#Broadcom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
