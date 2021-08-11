Norton and Avast are merging into an $8 billion antivirus empire

You are so sure, that now you have an antivirus on your computer, no malicious threat on Earth – be it a virus, spyware, malware or any such threat will be able to touch your computer. But, then after some time, you realize that your privacy is being invaded, your data is being snooped upon. And, the surprising part is that your so-called “antivirus” is not even flagging the threat off. Read the last line again, “so-called antivirus”.