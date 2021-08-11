Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest, Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 09:20:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest; Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches along the southeast and northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0