Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest, Southeast by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 09:20:00 Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest; Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches along the southeast and northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Amelia County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Dinwiddie, Nottoway, Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Amelia; Dinwiddie; Nottoway; Prince Edward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Nottoway, western Dinwiddie and southern Amelia Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nottoway, or near Crewe, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain may lead to ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Blackstone, Crewe, McKenney, Mannboro, Nottoway, Burkeville, Wilsons, Fort Pickett, Spainville, North Wellville, Irby, Earls, Ammon, Forkland, Darvills, Wellville, Dominy Corner, Fergusonville, Hebron and Blackstone Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 3 AM CDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Estill County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ESTILL COUNTY At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms had tapered off across the area. However, runoff from the 2 to 3 inches of rain that had fallen earlier today continues and is leading to high water along a few creeks in portions of Estill County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No additional significant rainfall is expected through early this evening.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barnstable A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barnstable County through 245 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Truro, or near Provincetown, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Provincetown, Wellfleet and Truro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The coasts of Atlantic County and Cape May County in New Jersey, and the coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous life-threatening rip currents are likely to develop. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk for rip currents will likely continue into Saturday and Sunday.
Adams County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 00:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Elkhart; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG LATE TONIGHT Patchy fog will continue to develop late tonight over portions of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio into far southern Lower Michigan. The fog had already started to become locally dense with visibilities around a quarter of a mile or less in a few spots. The fog is likely to become more widespread toward daybreak and create travel issues for the morning commute. If you are traveling tonight, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM CDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Lawrence County, OHweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lawrence DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Lawrence OH County. In Kentucky, Greenup, Carter, Boyd and Lawrence KY Counties. In West Virginia, Wayne, Mingo and Logan Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 23:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1223 AM MST, an upstream floodgate release from Granite Reef dam was increased to 5,500 cfs and is expected to cause flooding in the warned area with downstream impacts to Gilbert Road, McKellips Road and gravel operations. With the latest release water will likely begin to overtop Gilbert Road. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa and Tempe. Flooding is occurring along the Salt River.
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from late tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs Friday at 5:51 AM. Low tide 8:20 PM Friday. High tide occurs Saturday at 6:26 AM. Low tide at 9:15 PM Saturday.
Estill County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ESTILL COUNTY At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms had tapered off across the area. However, runoff from the 2 to 3 inches of rain that had fallen earlier today continues and is leading to high water along a few creeks in portions of Estill County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No additional significant rainfall is expected through early this evening.
Kenedy County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 3 AM CDT Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs Friday at 5:51 AM. Low tide 8:20 PM Friday. High tide occurs Saturday at 6:26 AM. Low tide at 9:15 PM Saturday.
Estill County, KYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Estill FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ESTILL COUNTY At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms had tapered off across the area. However, runoff from the 2 to 3 inches of rain that had fallen earlier today continues and is leading to high water along a few creeks in portions of Estill County. Some locations that will experience flooding include Irvine, Ravenna, Pitts, Willow Tree, Fitchburg, Cow Creek, Cottage Furnace, Cobhill, Doe Creek, Patsey, North Irvine, South Irvine and West Irvine. No additional significant rainfall is expected through early this evening.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dolores County in southwestern Colorado Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South Central Mesa County in west central Colorado Western Montrose County in west central Colorado East Central San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 409 PM MDT, Several rounds of rainfall have led to saturated soils. Additional rain is possible and may cause small streams to rise. Also, if heavy rainfall occurs then debris flows will be possible as well. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blanding, Monticello, La Sal, Nucla, Naturita, Slick Rock, Eastland, Bedrock, Paradox, Egnar, Summit Point, Uravan, Vancorum, Ucolo, Redvale and Escalante Forks.
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chatham; Cumberland; Harnett; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Wayne, northern Sampson, eastern Harnett, northeastern Cumberland, Wake, Johnston, northeastern Chatham and southern Durham Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 1114 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morrisville to near Angier to near Godwin. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Smithfield, Lillington, Wake Forest, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton and Dunn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oneida The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Black River At Boonville affecting Lewis, Jefferson and Oneida Counties. For the Black River...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Boonville. * Until this morning. * At 1:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 6.7 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood stage, widespread farmland flooding in the Flats area. Several roads may be closed in Glenfield, Martinsburg, and Lowville.
Kenedy County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 3 AM CDT Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs Friday at 5:51 AM. Low tide 8:20 PM Friday. High tide occurs Saturday at 6:26 AM. Low tide at 9:15 PM Saturday.
Choctaw County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Choctaw Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Choctaw County through 545 PM CDT At 451 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Coatopa to De Soto. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Butler, Lisman and Pennington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT/530 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 349 PM MDT/449 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

